Facebook Removes Trump’s Ad from Network 24 Hours Before Midterms

President Donald Trump’s campaign ad highlighting the dangers of a migrant caravan seeking entry into the U.S. has run afoul of Facebook.

Last week, Trump released a video about cop killer and illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes, who had been deported several times before he killed two deputies. The ad urged voters to abandon Democrats, who many polls say are poised to gain control of the House. The ad painted the members of the caravan as a danger to America.

“America cannot allow this invasion. The migrant caravan must be stopped,” said the ad.

“It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now!” Trump tweeted when he released the video.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

On Monday, Facebook banned the ad.

“This ad violates Facebook’s advertising policy against sensational content so we are rejecting it. While the video is allowed to be posted on Facebook, it cannot receive paid distribution,” Facebook said in a statement received by the Daily Beast.

Facebook alleged the ad violated its ban on “sensational content,” which it defines as “shocking, sensational, disrespectful or excessively violent content” in paid advertisements.

“This includes dehumanizing or denigrating entire groups of people and using frightening and exaggerated rumors of danger,” Facebook’s policy said.

In a follow up email to the Media Research Center, Facebook explained why the ad can still appear on personal pages but not as paid advertising.

“When it comes to ads on Facebook, we have a higher set of standards for what can run in an ad,” the company said.

Brad Parscale, who manages Trump’s 2020 campaign, said the media is picking sides instead of playing fair.

So, @NBCNews @CNN @facebook have chosen to stand with those ILLEGALLY IN THIS COUNTRY. Instead of standing with LEGAL IMMIGRANTS and those that follow our laws. The #FakeNewsMedia and #PaloAltoMafia are trying to control what you see and how you think. STOP THE CARAVAN! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 5, 2018

The ad had been running on Fox and NBC, but was taken down after objections were raised.

CNN had led the charge against the ad and refused to run it at all.

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts,” it said in rejecting the ad.

