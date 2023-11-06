Facebook and the legacy media aren’t interested in serial killers who target the “wrong” demographic.

A 28-year-old trans person who went by the name Aiden Hale killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School in March, targeting random students and shooting whoever she came in contact with according to NBC News.

Despite the horrific nature of the school shooting, surprisingly, there was no uproar about the Christian students and teachers who were killed in the attack, nor did the establishment media seem very interested in obtaining the manifesto of Audrey Hale in which she detailed the reasons for the attack.

The police reported that Hale had “carefully planned the attack with detailed maps and surveillance,” yet there was no demand to see these plans or figure out the reason for the attack.

It took podcast host, Steven Crowder, to finally procure three pages of the purported manifesto, which he released on Monday.

But now, Facebook is censoring the content revealed by Crowder.

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language and disturbing content.



The alleged manifesto revealed Hale’s intense hatred for students with “white privileges” and a desire to have a “high death count,” according to photographs of the purported journal shown on Louder with Crowder.

“Wanna kill all you little cr***s!!!,” Hale apparently wrote. “Bunch of little fa***s w/ your white privileges.”

“Going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles,” was another line from the deranged killer’s alleged notebook.

Yet another line read, “I wish to shoot all you bada** d*** w/ your mop yellow hair.”



Crowder shared a screen shot of the warning on Facebook which said that the post “may go against our Community Standards on violence and incitement.”

Facebook FREAKED OUT this morning and started censoring the #NashvilleManifesto from @scrowder & @LWCmugclub!! Why are you hiding this facebook? Was it the #WhitePrivilege? The #crackers slur? @facebook is disgusting and I can’t waiiiit for its downfall. pic.twitter.com/O42pklUify — Misty (@Itsraining2) November 6, 2023



Donald Trump Jr. put it plainly, writing on X, “They hid the Trans Terrorist manifesto from you for months. It wasn’t good for the narrative. It was yet another example of radical violence coming from the trans movement, and therefore they had to hide it while simultaneously going after good God-fearing patriots with reckless abandon.”

They hid the Trans Terrorist manifesto from you for months. It wasn’t good for the narrative. It was yet another example of radical violence coming from the trans movement, and therefore they had to hide it while simultaneously going after good God-fearing patriots with reckless… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2023



Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio posted, “The anti-whiteness movement, mainstreamed by American universities and corporations, has blood on its hands.”

The anti-whiteness movement, mainstreamed by American universities and corporations, has blood on its hands. https://t.co/Eo3BmPXDSv — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 6, 2023



The handling of this situation leaves one to question: How different would the reaction have been if the killer had been a straight white male killing transgender or black kids, instead of the other way around?

How soon would the purported manifesto have been released?

How many protests would we have seen on the streets? How many cars vandalized? How many stores looted?

Audrey Hale was a deranged human but the hypocrisy in the coverage is just another example that the media and social media platforms like Facebook don’t care about the people; they only care about the agenda.

Hate against white Christian kids goes against the narrative and when that happens, everything goes very silent.

