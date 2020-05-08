SECTIONS
News
Print

Facebook Slaps Popular Anti-Trump Ad with 'Partly False' Warning Label

×
By Erin Coates
Published May 8, 2020 at 11:59am
Print

An anti-Trump ad released by the Lincoln Project has been labeled “partly false information” by one of Facebook’s independent fact-checking organizations.

The video was a spoof on Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” ad, and criticized the president for supposedly ignoring the coronavirus pandemic early on.

Mourning in America” was released by the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans including George Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

The warning slapped on the Facebook ad says that it was rated “partly false information” because “the information in this post is a mix of true and false statements or it could simply be incomplete. In some cases, the information is misleading.”

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Pushes Masks, Ignores Possible Consequences

The Lincoln Project’s video criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and said the American economy is “teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.”

“There’s mourning in America. Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” the video’s narrator said.

“With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economy in decades.”

Facebook’s fact check was provided by PolitiFact, which said the ad was “wrong on several levels” and took particular issue with the ad’s claim that “Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street.”

Were you surprised Facebook fact-checked an anti-Trump ad?

“While there have been high-profile examples of larger corporations being awarded loans from a primarily small-business lending program (and sometimes giving them back), this line in the ad is inaccurate,” PolitiFact wrote.

According to Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the existing coronavirus relief legislation “generally bails out everyone.”

PolitiFact pointed out that any design flaws in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act are not only Trump’s fault. It had to pass in the Senate and House to even make it to Trump’s desk, and it was approved with bipartisan support.

The CARES Act helps small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, but the program was criticized when some larger businesses received loans and the program quickly ran out of money.

According to the Small Business Administration, there have been over 1.6 million loans approved through April 16, with the net approved dollar amount totaling over $342 billion.

RELATED: Dems To Use Information Warfare Tool Against Trump Supporters on Social Media

“So contrary to what the ad argues, tens of billions of dollars are flowing to small business,” PolitiFact wrote.

The fact-checker also pointed out that regulations were implemented to keep private equity firms from benefiting from the PPP.

The CARES Act does provide the Federal Reserve with $454 billion in emergency lending authority to help eligible businesses, states and localities.

“So while much of this aid will flow through banks, it was not created with bailing out Wall Street as its endpoint; Wall Street is being enlisted to aid a wide range of companies within the U.S. economy,” PolitiFact wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Facebook Slaps Popular Anti-Trump Ad with 'Partly False' Warning Label
Famous Statistician Blasts Media for 'Basic Error' in Coronavirus Reporting That Distorts the Truth
Trump Responds to Killing of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery: 'Very Disturbing'
Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Flyover To Honor Frontline Workers Over 'Air Pollution' Concerns
Nasdaq Surges To Wipe Out All 2020 Losses in Stunning Turnaround
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×