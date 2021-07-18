A Facebook user suspended for pushing back against putting masks on children is fighting back.

San Diego Data analyst Justin Hart was sent to three days of Facebook’s version of time-out last week after posting a graphic that threw shade on the merits of putting masks on children as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The graphic was titled, “Masking children is impractical and not backed by research or real world data,” according to Just the News.

The Liberty Justice Center, which sent Facebook a letter protesting the social media giant’s actions, noted that the graphic was “science-based and contains footnotes to scientific evidence supporting its claims.”

The letter, which said Facebook would be sued if it did not end its ban on Hart, noted that Facebook in the past has censored viewpoints that it disliked and which later were found to be valid.

The letter noted that at one time, Facebook muzzled anyone who advanced the theory that the coronavirus began ravaging the globe because of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in Wuhan, China — a point that even the Biden administration has now admitted is possible.

Facebook should “admit its error” and let posts such as Hart’s about masks for children remain available as an “equally valid scientific hypothesis,” the letter said.

The letter noted that Facebook is damaging Hart’s professional reputation by suspending the San Diego-based data expert.

Hart vented about what had taken place on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS – from me 🙂

——————

This week Facebook restricted my account because of a post I shared about kids and masks. I’m fighting back! The @LJCenter has sent a letter demanding my account be restored. It’s time to stand up folks.https://t.co/tuAL8p8JXQ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 15, 2021

Here’s the original tweet with detailed analysis and supported studies from @OBusybody https://t.co/HGZNGM6sJz — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 15, 2021

Hart is not alone in his thinking, which was demonstrated by a recent post on MedPage Today by University of California San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. Vinay Prasad.

Prasad noted that a wide variety of competing truths have been advanced on the subject.

“Here is the real answer to the question of whether it’s worth it to mask kids: No one has any clue. During the last year and half, the scientific community has failed to answer these questions. Failed entirely,” he wrote

“We have no idea if masks work for 2-year-olds and above, 5 and above, 12 and above. No idea if they only work for some period of time. No idea if this is linked to community rates. No idea if the concerns over language loss offset the gains in reduced viral transmission, and if so, for what ages.”

He noted that instead of the hard work of serious research, there have been “retrospective, confounded, selectively reported studies on a politically divided population with preconceived notations that will forever reach opposing conclusions.”

Has Facebook grown too powerful? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (558 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The Biden White House recently revealed that it has been using Facebook as a cat’s paw to silence voices that it deems to be spreading misinformation.

Hart was mentioned by a study published in May as among the loudest of the voice pushing back against conventional COVID-19 wisdom.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.