Facebook and Twitter Censor Bombshell Biden Stories Just Weeks After Execs Join His Transition Team

It’s been a wild ride on social media the past few days, as Big Tech appears to be doing everything they can to run cover for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign — just weeks after executives from both Facebook and Twitter joined Biden’s transition team.

First, the New York Post published a bombshell report citing emails that allegedly expose a meeting Hunter Biden facilitated between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi.

That’s big news — and potentially harmful to Biden’s presidential campaign.

Then, both Facebook and Twitter censored the story to limit dissemination.

As if that wasn’t enough, Twitter started locking individual accounts — including the account of President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany — for “violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against “distribution of hacked material,” per email we received from Twitter https://t.co/wbeYd6c3CA — Noah Manskar (@noahmanskar) October 14, 2020

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

Just weeks ago, executives from both Twitter and Facebook joined Biden’s transition team.

The executives include Twitter public policy director Carlos Monje, whose role with the Biden team has not been specified — but Monje previously worked for both Hillary Clinton’s transition team and for President Barack Obama before transitioning to Twitter, Politico reported in September. Now he’s back to working directly for Democrats.

The other new member to join Biden’s team from Big Tech is Facebook’s Jessica Hertz, who will serve as general counsel to oversee ethical issues, according to an Oct. 1 New York Post report.

That’s very concerning, to say the least. One has to wonder if someone in the Biden camp is asking Big Tech to censor certain content.

It’s particularly worrisome that the official Twitter account of President Trump’s re-election campaign was locked out. With less than three weeks left until the election, locking one party’s official campaign account looks a bit like election interference.

Obviously, we don’t know for sure, but it certainly looks suspicious.

Of course, the social media platforms claim the censorship is totally legitimate because the New York Post story is subject to third-party fact check and must meet the platforms’ standards against disseminating false information.

That would be a lot more convincing if the platforms didn’t have a history of allowing tenuously sourced allegations — not to mention flat-out lies — that favor Democrats to spread on their sites.

At the very least, the shared staff between Twitter, Facebook and Biden’s team raises serious questions about the biases held by Big Tech platforms — biases that always seem to cut in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.

