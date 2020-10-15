Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Facebook and Twitter Censor Bombshell Biden Stories Just Weeks After Execs Join His Transition Team

×
By Erin Erhardt
Published October 15, 2020 at 4:32pm
P Share Print

It’s been a wild ride on social media the past few days, as Big Tech appears to be doing everything they can to run cover for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign — just weeks after executives from both Facebook and Twitter joined Biden’s transition team.

First, the New York Post published a bombshell report citing emails that allegedly expose a meeting Hunter Biden facilitated between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi.

That’s big news — and potentially harmful to Biden’s presidential campaign.

Then, both Facebook and Twitter censored the story to limit dissemination.

As if that wasn’t enough, Twitter started locking individual accounts — including the account of President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany — for “violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.”

TRENDING: The Identity of the Mysterious Nodding Woman from the Trump Town Hall Has Been Revealed

Just weeks ago, executives from both Twitter and Facebook joined Biden’s transition team.

The executives include Twitter public policy director Carlos Monje, whose role with the Biden team has not been specified — but Monje previously worked for both Hillary Clinton’s transition team and for President Barack Obama before transitioning to Twitter, Politico reported in September. Now he’s back to working directly for Democrats.

The other new member to join Biden’s team from Big Tech is Facebook’s Jessica Hertz, who will serve as general counsel to oversee ethical issues, according to an Oct. 1 New York Post report.

That’s very concerning, to say the least. One has to wonder if someone in the Biden camp is asking Big Tech to censor certain content.

RELATED: Xi Jinping's 'Old Friend' Biden Laid Groundwork for Rise of China in 2011

It’s particularly worrisome that the official Twitter account of President Trump’s re-election campaign was locked out. With less than three weeks left until the election, locking one party’s official campaign account looks a bit like election interference.

Obviously, we don’t know for sure, but it certainly looks suspicious.

Of course, the social media platforms claim the censorship is totally legitimate because the New York Post story is subject to third-party fact check and must meet the platforms’ standards against disseminating false information.

Do you believe Facebook and Twitter are biased in favor of the left?

That would be a lot more convincing if the platforms didn’t have a history of allowing tenuously sourced allegations — not to mention flat-out lies — that favor Democrats to spread on their sites.

At the very least, the shared staff between Twitter, Facebook and Biden’s team raises serious questions about the biases held by Big Tech platforms — biases that always seem to cut in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Erhardt
Erin is a freelance writer and attorney based in Colorado. She is a graduate of Truman State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
Erin is a freelance writer and attorney based in Colorado. She is a graduate of Truman State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law.







Corruption? Ilhan Omar Has Funneled 70% of Campaign Expenditures to Her Husband's Company
Facebook and Twitter Censor Bombshell Biden Stories Just Weeks After Execs Join His Transition Team
Black Actress Attacks Black Conservatives, Accuses Them of Voting for Anti-Gay Ideas
School District Tries To Get Away with Silencing Pro-Trump Student, Federal Judge Steps In
Anti-Lockdown Petition from Health Professionals Reaches Absurd Number of Signatures
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×