What To Do If You’re Facing Giants You Can’t Possibly Beat

BIBLE MEDITATION:

“For verily I say unto you, that whosoever shall say unto this mountain, be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.” Mark 11:23

DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT:

Did you ever play “king of the mountain” as a child?

When you were on high ground, you could shove the others down, even though they were entrenched and determined to overtake you.

TRENDING: Netflix Announces Largest Price Increase in Company History

In Joshua 14, we read that Caleb faced a city of giants, and yet because he had wholly followed the Lord, he had the strength of the Lord and said, “Give me this mountain” (Joshua 14:11-12).

Where did this man, now in his eighties, get his courage?

Where did he get his confidence?

He got it from the word of God.

Did this devotional encourage you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Listen to me, faith comes by hearing the word of God (Romans 10:17).

It doesn’t come out of the head; it comes out of the heart.

The reason Caleb could appropriate the promises of God and those promises became a living, vibrant reality to him is that he had a character committed to the Lord.

All of us face giants every day – giants of doubt, fear, discouragement, financial ruin, sickness, broken relationships.

Do you think the giants in the Promised Land took God by surprise?

RELATED: When Our Waiting Will Be Over

God knew they were there all the time – they were part of His purpose to strengthen His children’s faith.

ACTION POINT:

It’s time you got a bulldog grip on the Word of God and believe what He says to be true.

A version of this article previously appeared on Love Worth Finding, under the headline, “Are you facing giants?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.