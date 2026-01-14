Share
Premium
Fact Check
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, seen in a September photo, was quick to shoot down the reports as "fake news."
Premium
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, seen in a September photo, was quick to shoot down the reports as "fake news." (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did 6 DOJ Officials Quit in Protest of Renee Good's Shooting?

 By Samantha Chang  January 14, 2026 at 3:04pm
Share

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division shot down sham “news” reports claiming six officials had resigned in protest following the Jan. 7 death of anti-ICE activist Renee Good.

Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer whom she tried to run over with her SUV.

Viral videos showed the ICE agent had discharged his weapon in self-defense after Good hit him with her car.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Fact Check: Did 6 DOJ Officials Quit in Protest of Renee Good's Shooting?
Ilhan Omar Calls ICE Shooting of Renee Good an 'Execution' Despite Video Showing Officer Acted in Self-Defense
Remember the Mounted Border Officers Kamala Slandered? This Mounted Team Just Took Down Another Pedophile, No Thanks to Her
Must See: ICE Agent Rescues Rose from Ground, Gifts It to Grateful Female Agent in Middle of Chaotic Demonstration
Watch: Here's the Key Moment in ICE Shooting Video the Pros Missed, and It Changes Everything - God Himself Saved That Officer's Life
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation