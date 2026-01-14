Fact Check: Did 6 DOJ Officials Quit in Protest of Renee Good's Shooting?

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division shot down sham “news” reports claiming six officials had resigned in protest following the Jan. 7 death of anti-ICE activist Renee Good.

Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer whom she tried to run over with her SUV.

Viral videos showed the ICE agent had discharged his weapon in self-defense after Good hit him with her car.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.