Share
Fact Check
Premium
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10.
Premium
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Fact Check: ABC Didn't Fact-Check Kamala, So We Did - 10 Harris Lies from the Debate

 By Michael Austin  September 17, 2024 at 4:07pm
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris lied many times during the presidential debate on Sept. 10.

However, as many now know, the ABC News moderators overseeing the contest did not fact-check Harris once, despite attempting to “fact-check” former President Donald Trump several times.

As it turns out, Harris lied on numerous occasions during the debate. Though ABC News was willing to let these lies go unchecked, The Western Journal is not.

Below are ten lies told by Vice President Harris during the debate.

1. Harris Claim: Both Harris and ABC News moderator Linsey Davis pushed back on Trump’s claim that some states’s abortion laws allow for the execution of born-alive babies.

Trending:
Former FBI Assistant Director Says Assassination Suspect May Have Received 'Inside Information' from '3rd Party'

Fact Check: In some states, there are documented cases of doctors withholding life-saving care from babies who survive abortions. Democrats in both the House and Senate have blocked attempts to mandate treatment for those babies.

These deaths, which Trump describes as tantamount to “execution,” have been documented. For example, a 2019 Minnesota Department of Health report documented three such cases in 2018 where infants who survived abortions were denied life-saving treatment and left to die, and those were only cases reported from Minnesota.

As Trump mentioned during the debate, there is a video of former Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam describing how born-alive abortions take place.

2. Harris Claim: “As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century.”

Related:
Fact Check: The Media Said Trump Thanked Walz in 2020, This Video Proves They Lied

Fact Check: In the above video, ABC News itself later fact-checked Harris on this claim. As reported by the New York Post, there are currently as many as 50,000 troops currently deployed in countries around the world who regularly receive “hostile fire” or “imminent danger pay.”

3. Harris Claim: When asked about how she changed her mind regarding a fracking ban, Harris said the following: “So my values have not changed … I made that very clear in 2020. I will not ban fracking.”

Fact Check: Harris’s “values” have changed on fracking. Though she now claims to not support a fracking ban, Harris was in favor of one during her 2020 campaign.

4. Harris Claim: “And then this business about taking everyone’s guns away. Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We’re not taking anybody’s guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff.”

Fact Check: Despite claiming to not want to take “anybody’s guns away,” on Saturday — only a few days following the debate, Harris published the following post calling for a ban of so-called “assault weapons.”

5. Harris Claim: After Trump claimed Harris was “big on defund the police,” the vice president responded, saying, “That’s not true.”

Fact Check: Harris did in fact praise the “defund the police” movement in a June 2020 radio interview. Harris agreed with the movement’s goal of directing a certain amount of police spending to other resources — such as education, housing and healthcare, as reported by CNN.

6. Harris Claim: “Let’s remember Charlottesville … and what did the president then at the time say? There were fine people on each side  … Donald Trump the candidate has said in this election there will be a bloodbath.”

Fact Check: Both the “very fine people” and “bloodbath” hoaxes have been debunked by several outlets on both the left and right. When Trump claimed there were very fine people on both sides of the Charlottesville protests, he was referring to those arguing over whether or not to tear down a statue of Robert E. Lee, as reported by Politifact.

Trump quickly added, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists — because they should be condemned totally.”

In regards to the “bloodbath” quote, the term “bloodbath” is used in economics to refer to a major economic crisis. Trump was talking about how automobile manufacturing would fair under President Biden when he used the term.

7. Harris Claim: “What you’re going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again.”

Fact Check: Project 2025 is a list of policy proposals put together by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank. Trump has never been associated with the project in any way and has even distanced himself from it, as noted by Politico.

8. Harris Claim: Harris appeared to deny Trump’s claims that she supported a Minnesota bail fund for 2020 rioters, mouthing, “That’s not true.”

Fact Check: Harris did publish a tweet during the 2020 BLM riots calling for her supporters to “chip in” to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Those funds were directed towards posting bail for so-called protesters “on the ground in Minnesota,” as Harris herself noted.

9. Harris Claim: “Donald Trump left us the worst public health epidemic in a century.”

Fact Check: Harris’s claim strongly implied that Trump was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and/or that he handled it worse than the Biden-Harris administration.

In truth, the pandemic originated in China. According to the Daily Wire, more Americans died from coronavirus under the Biden administration even though the latter administration began with access to COVID vaccines and a higher level of natural immunity among the American populace.

10. Harris Claim: “Donald Trump left us the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Fact Check: The FBI found “scant evidence” that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion was “an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result,” as reported by Reuters.

In terms of violence, only four deaths occurred during the incursion, as noted in this 2021 report. Two died of heart attacks, one died of a drug overdose, and one individual — Ashli Babbit — was shot by capitol police. All four were Trump supporters.

Although what constitutes an “attack on our democracy” can be subjective, most would likely describe the 9/11 attacks, a terror attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that claimed the lives of 2,977 people, as much worse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as an intern. Michael was then hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations. His current role involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




Fact Check: ABC Didn't Fact-Check Kamala, So We Did - 10 Harris Lies from the Debate
Here's Why Lib Theater Workers Want to Sabotage Matt Walsh's New Documentary: It's Hilariously Entertaining
'I Will NEVER SURRENDER': Defiant Trump Issues Response to Second Assassination Attempt
Golf Course Shooting Was Assassination Attempt, Shooter Opened Fire First, Is Now in Custody - Report
Musk to Hit Massive Financial Milestone, Set Record for Highest Net-Worth in World History
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation