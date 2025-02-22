Fact Check: Did Al Pacino Just Join MAGA? Dramatic Pro-Trump Video Has Everyone Talking

It sounds too good to be true: Al Pacino has joined team MAGA, narrating a short viral video regarding the political comeback of President Donald Trump.

And, just like all things that sound too good to be true, it is, fitting though the voiceover may seem.

The video gained traction because it was reposted by Juanita Broaddrick — the now-conservative activist who got embroiled in the political world after she accused former President Bill Clinton, under oath, of raping her when he was governor of Arkansas.

“I woke up to this video. Al Pacino joins MAGA. WOW!!!” she said.

The video begins with Trump walking down a hallway and Pacino narrating: “Three minutes to the biggest battle of our professional lives, all comes down to today. Either we heal as a team, or we’re going to crumble, inch by inch, play by play, ’til we’re finished.”

Then, Trump getting hit by a would-be assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Pacino: “We’re in hell right now.” A montage of clips regarding those talking about the assassination and an insinuation of who might have been behind this all (Chuck Schumer, on an unrelated subject: “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you”). There’s also Elon Musk praising him for pumping his fist “with blood streaming down his face.”

“This is instinctual courage,” Musk says.

Pacino again: “We can stay here, get the s*** kicked out of us, or we can fight our way back into the light. We can climb out of hell.” Footage of Trump at his trials and his mug shot.

Then, a photo showing how close the bullet came. Pacino: “One inch at a time.”

“Now, I can’t do it for you,” Pacino says. “I’m too old. The inches we need are everywhere around us.” Trump walking with ear bandaged out to the Republican National Convention.

“They’re in every break of the game, every minute, every second,” Pacino’s narration continues. “On this team, we fight for that inch. On this team, we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch. We claw with our fingernails for that inch because we know when we add up all those inches, that’s going to make the f***ing difference between winning and losing! Between living and dying!”

“I’ll tell you this, in any fight, it’s the guy who’s willing to die, who’s going to win that inch,” Pacino says, along with text on the screen that says “Our fight has just begun.”

And it continues, with triumphal footage of Trump. It’s an inspiring speech, although it doesn’t quite match the material. And the first sign that something is off, if you aren’t familiar with the source material or didn’t see the community notes on it, is the appearance of (sigh) Alex Jones and the Infowars.com logo on screen — with Jones talking about “taking our country back,” presumably one bottle of overpriced vitamins at a time:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

I woke up to this video. Al Pacino joins MAGA. WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/LJIRoeXPds — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 19, 2025

As for Pacino himself, it’s worth noting he’s largely stayed out of politics in his public life.

Even his choice of projects could give you one impression or another. Take his role as a whistleblower on police misconduct (“Serpico”) or a man robbing a bank to pay for his male lover’s gender-reassignment surgery at a time when such subjects were far more taboo (“Dog Day Afternoon”) and you could get the impression he’s a progressive. Or, look at his role as a sympathetic blind Vietnam veteran and retired colonel (“Scent of a Woman”) or as Satan in a movie that argues supernatural evil is very real and all-too-tempting (“The Devil’s Advocate”), and you could cast him as a conservative.

The point is, nobody knows, but he’s definitely not on team MAGA.

And the words he’s speaking were at least partially penned, and in a movie directed by, a man who definitely isn’t: ultra-progressive Oliver Stone, who has put out a hagiographical documentary about his friendship with brutal Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez (“Mi Amigo Hugo“), among other more well-known leftist cinematic detritus.

In this case, it’s from one of his less-political works — although still pretty meh, if you’ve never seen it — 1999’s “Any Given Sunday,” which takes on the brutal, cutthroat world of professional football, and comes to the conclusion that it is (get ready for this hot cinematic take), in fact, brutal and/or cutthroat.

Given that the NFL obviously wasn’t going to hand over the rights to Oliver freaking Stone, this monologue comes before a championship game — which is definitely not modeled on the Super Bowl in any way — in which Pacino, coach of the fictional Miami Sharks, gives a speech even Vince Lombardi would have been envious of, because it was written by Hollywood people making a big-budget movie:







Whatever the case, if the appearance of Alex Jones at the end didn’t tip you off to the veracity of this, no, this wasn’t Pacino going all-in with MAGA. It’s also interesting to see Jones — a man who is not wholly unfamiliar with the interiors of civil courtrooms — tempting the lawyers of a guy almost too liberal for Hollywood with a video that certainly, shall we say, may raise some questions about fair use doctrine.

So, no, Pacino isn’t going to be on stage with Trump, J.D., Melania and Elon anytime soon. Sorry to disappoint you.

