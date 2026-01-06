Share
Fact Check
Premium
President Nicolas Maduro gives a news conference after testifying before the Supreme Court of Justice on Aug. 2, 2024, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Premium
President Nicolas Maduro gives a news conference after testifying before the Supreme Court of Justice on Aug. 2, 2024, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Jesus Vargas / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did the Biden Admin Place a $25 Million Bounty on Maduro and Label Him a Narcoterrorist?

 By Bryan Chai  January 6, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

While it’s not exactly a surprise that anti-Donald Trump Democrats and leftists are slamming the president’s successful capture of alleged Venezuelan narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro, what may be somewhat surprising is the line of attack they’re using to decry it.

Take, for instance, what failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris had to say about it:

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Disturbing Claims Against Kansas City Chiefs Star Surface on Social Media
Watch: Jon Stewart Just Nailed Mark Kelly Twice in 60 Seconds on 'Illegal Orders' Video
Venezuelan Motorcycle Militias Launch Door-to-Door Hunt for Trump Supporters
Fetterman Defends Trump Foreign Policy Wins as Fellow Democrats Throw a Fit: 'Removing Maduro Was Positive'
Tim Walz Pours Gasoline on the Fire with Lie About Minneapolis ICE Incident
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation