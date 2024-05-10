Fact Check: Biden Claims He Is a Better Job Producer Than Trump - We Have The Real Numbers

I had my foot on a man’s neck. Since I’ve taken it off, he’s been breathing more than he was when I had it on there. If you continue to let me look after this man’s well-being, I promise you that he’ll keep breathing better and better.

You’re not really buying this argument, are you? No. Then you shouldn’t buy it when President Joe Biden tells you that he’s a job creator and his predecessor wasn’t, either.

It’s a claim Biden keeps making — that, under his administration, the jobs situation is rosier than it’s ever been before. And you can thank him for it, too!

We’ve helped create over 15 million new jobs, canceled student loans for millions of Americans, lowered health care and prescription drug costs, and are fighting for your freedoms. Trump and MAGA Republicans want to undo all our progress. We won’t let it happen. pic.twitter.com/aWodhQ03oQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2024

When he gave a rare one-on-one interview to CNN’s Erin Burnett that aired on Wednesday, it was the first thing he talked about, as well.

Burnett conducted the interview from the swing state of Wisconsin, where she noted that the president’s presumptive November opponent, former President Donald Trump, “attended a groundbreaking here where we are for [tech company] Foxconn.

“He promised 13,000 jobs and only about 1,000 of those actually exist right now,” she said. “So I know you’re promising more than 2,000 union construction jobs and that 100,0900 people are going to get trained in AI here. Why should people here believe that you will succeed at creating jobs where Trump failed?”

This was the kind of softball question Biden got from Burnett all night — and his answer, which essentially bulldozed through context, was exactly what we saw from him during the entirety of the 17-minute segment.

Have you benefited from the Biden economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (1 Votes) No: 97% (29 Votes)

“I’ve created over 15 million jobs since I’ve been president,” Biden said. “Fifteen million in three, three and three quarters years.” He went on to note that “Microsoft is a serious player” in AI and had picked the area for jobs. He then went on to claim regarding Trump that “other than Herbert Hoover he’s the only other president who lost more jobs than he created in his four-year term.”







This is sound logic — if you buy that I’ve done a great thing for the health and well-being of the man whose neck I took the foot off of without asking why it was on there in the first place.

However, looking at the numbers in context tells a different story. According to Trading Economics data, when Trump came into office in January of 2017, there were roughly 125 million full-time workers in the United States and, in February of 2020, this had increased to 131 million. The employment rate had increased from 59.9 percent to 61.1 percent during that same period — a healthy increase. In both cases, Trump’s administration had shepherded America through the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis after start-stop economic growth during the Obama administration.

You may remember what subsequently happened in March of 2020: America shut down thanks to COVID-19 and that 61.1 percent employment dropped to 51.2 percent with jobs plummeting from 131 million to 114 million between February and April of 2020 alone.

In January of 2021, when President Biden came into office, the situation had eased up, if just barely: 57.4 percent employment and 125 million jobs. In March of 2024, employment sat at 60.3 percent and there were 133 million full-time jobs.

Now, did Biden pull some kind of economic miracle? No — quite the opposite, in fact. Logically speaking, a president who got us out of COVID lockdowns in better shape than we went into them should have a higher employment rate and far more jobs — given population growth alone — than Trump did before the lockdowns hit.

Instead, he’s “added” 2 million jobs over pre-COVID numbers — not anywhere near 15 million — and the employment rate is below where it was under Trump.

For that matter, the reason the economy was so depressed to begin with was the insistence on lockdowns by Democrats specifically well past the point they were doing any good during the final few months of the Trump administration — and, to be fair, during the opening months of the Biden administration, as well. His party created the problem that he literally had to do nothing to solve.

He instead did less than nothing, pursuing inflationary policies, punishing corporations with tax hikes and continuing COVID-era programs that paid people to stay out of work long after they had ceased to do the job they were supposed to. If anything, few presidents have been as disappointing in this regard than Biden has been.

But, as always, he demands credit for his party finally taking its foot off the neck of the American economy, allowing it to breathe freer, if perhaps not totally freely, again. He’s banking on re-election by promising four more years of the exact same bum employment accounting figures he keeps reciting as a mantra against all visible evidence that the economy is wretched.

If you ever needed to know how stupid Joe Biden thinks you, the American voter, happens to be, there’s your answer: stupid enough to buy the misleading jobs numbers that “Bidenomics” has generated and to thank him for finally taking his boot off our throats.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.