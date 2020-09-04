SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Fact Check: Biden Claims 'A Black Man Invented the Light Bulb' During Kenosha Town Hall

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 4, 2020 at 12:26pm
P Share Print

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed during a town hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that a “black man invented the light bulb” and not Thomas Edison.

“Why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes?” Biden asked Thursday prior to his claim.

“A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison. OK?”

Lewis Latimer, the inventor Biden was probably referring to, is credited with improving Edison’s light bulb but not creating the light bulb itself.

TRENDING: Washington Post Promises Catastrophic Violence if Biden Does Not Win

“We gotta give people facts,” Biden said during the town hall. “Teach them what’s out there.”

Edison worked on creating a safe, inexpensive electric light in 1878 and had a breakthrough in October 1879, according to History.

He created a bulb with a platinum filament and replaced it with carbonized bamboo in the summer of 1880.

There were problems with Edison’s incandescent lighting system even though it was used at the Paris Lighting Exhibition in 1881 and the Crystal Palace in London in 1882.

Are you surprised Biden made a mistake like this one?

Latimer stepped in and created a light bulb with a filament made out of much more durable carbon, the Lemelson-MIT program reported.

He was a member of “Edison’s Pioneers,” Edison’s elite research team.

Latimer sold the patent for the “Incandescent Electric Light Bulb with Carbon Filament” but went on to patent a process to efficiently manufacture the carbon filament and created the threaded socket for the improved bulb.

Latimer also authored the first book on electric lighting in 1890, titled, “Incandescent Electric Lighting.”

He became one of the first major African-American inventors after starting out as Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant.

RELATED: Nation's Largest Police Union Makes Announcement About Trump

His other patented inventions include the first toilet on railroad cars in 1874 and the predecessor of the air conditioner in 1886.

“Although today’s light bulbs use filaments of tungsten, which lasts even longer than carbon, Latimer will always be remembered for making the widespread use of electric light possible, in public and at home,” the Lemelson-MIT program wrote.

While Latimer should be credited for his improvements to make the light bulb that is used regularly these days, Edison was the first to invent the light bulb itself — though many other inventors across the globe were working on similar inventions and improvements at the time as well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Fact Check: Biden Claims 'A Black Man Invented the Light Bulb' During Kenosha Town Hall
White Professor Admits She's Been Lying About Being Black for Years
Nation's Largest Police Union Makes Announcement About Trump
Trump Fires Back Against Report He Disparaged Fallen Soldiers: 'Disgraceful Attempt To Influence the 2020 Election'
Police Say Antifa 'Commander' Began Crying in the 'Fetal Position' When They Arrested Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×