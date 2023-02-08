Parler Share
President Joe Biden gives the State of the Union address from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Fact-Check: Biden Lies to Americans with Giant Whopper in First 5 Minutes of Speech

 By Johnathan Jones  February 7, 2023 at 8:06pm
President Joe Biden began his second State of the Union address on Tuesday by claiming the economy was “reeling” when he took office two years ago — and implying that it is in a better state now.

According to two metrics that many Americans use to gauge their own financial health, that claim does not add up.

“Two years ago, the economy was reeling,” Biden said. “I stand here tonight after we’ve created … 12 million new jobs.”

He added, “More jobs created in two years than any president has created in four years.”

According to AAA, gas prices were sitting at around $2.67 per gallon nationally in February 2021. Tuesday night, as the president spoke to Congress, gas prices were sitting at an average of $3.46 per gallon.

Additionally, the consumer price index numbers for December, the latest month available, showed inflation sitting at 6.5 percent — which has come down from a peak of 9.1 percent last June.

But in February 2021, the inflation rate sat at 1.6 percent, which was unchanged from the month prior.

Biden’s economic claim raised eyebrows on social media:

The truth is, Americans have paid dearly throughout Biden’s two years in office.

Biden created an economy in which eggs are not a commodity but a luxury for some families.

