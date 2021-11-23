Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden gives a speech at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 10.
Commentary
President Joe Biden gives a speech at the Port of Baltimore on Nov. 10. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Fact Check: Biden Says Under His Leadership America Is 'Leading the World in Economic Growth'

 By Randy DeSoto  November 23, 2021 at 10:06am
Share

President Joe Biden embellishes the truth — some would say he lies — regularly, and he was at it again on Monday when he claimed the U.S. is leading the world economically coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recounted during a White House event, in which he renominated Jerome Powell as chair for the Federal Reserve, that the U.S. has come a long way since unemployment peaked at 14.8 percent in April 2020 to its current 4.6 percent.

Of course what he failed to mention is much of that ground was made up while former President Donald Trump was still in office.

The unemployment rate hit 6.3 percent in January, the month he left.

“We’ve gone from an economy that was shut down to an economy that is leading the world in economic growth,” Biden said.

Trending:
Grandfather Loses Both Legs and Most of His Fingers After Being Mouthed by Dog That Killed His Brother

“And it’s a testament to the economic policies we fought so hard to pass and to put in place, especially the American Rescue Plan,” he added.

Well, the president’s pronouncement is not quite accurate. Actually, it’s false.

Are Biden's policies hurting the U.S. economy?

China’s Gross Domestic Product will have grown at an estimated 8 percent during 2021, while the United States will be just shy of 6 percent.

More recent numbers show the gap widening.

CNBC reported China’s economy grew at 4.9 percent in the third quarter, while the U.S. hit a paltry 2 percent, the slowest increase since the end of the 2020 recession.

“Overall, this is a big disappointment given that the consensus expectation at the start of the quarter in July was for a 7 percent gain and even, our own bearish 3.5 percent forecast proved to be too optimistic,” wrote Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

“We expect something of a rebound in the final quarter of this year — if only because motor vehicles won’t be such a drag and any negative impact from Delta should be reversed.”

Related:
Here Are Two New Health Issues Biden's Doctor Caught During His Physical

Fortune reported in January that China’s growth rate during the pandemic means that it will overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy as early as 2026.

Meanwhile, economists with the U.K.-based Centre for Economics and Business Research estimate Beijing will surpass America in 2028.

“The skillful management of the pandemic and the hits to long-term growth in the West mean that China’s relative economic performance has improved,” the CEBR report said. “We now think that the Chinese economy in dollar terms will overtake the U.S. economy in 2028, a full 5 years earlier than we thought last year.”

Why has the American economy slowed so much under Biden’s leadership?

Here are a few reasons.

First, there is the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed in March with no Republican support.

It incentivized people not to go back to work by extending enhanced unemployment benefits until September and adding a monthly $300 per month, per child tax “credit” — read direct payment — to parents’ bank accounts.

Then, of course, there is Biden’s so-called energy plan.

On day one, he issued executive orders canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and halting oil exploration on federal lands.

The United States is producing nearly 2 million barrels of oil a day less under Biden than it was at its peak under former President Donald Trump, during whose administration the nation became a net energy exporter for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Predictably, with less supply and rising demand, gas prices have risen by an average of a $1.30 per gallon nationwide.

The price of gas impacts everything we buy, so unsurprisingly inflation has hit a 30-year-high of 6.2 percent.

One of the best things the American economy still has going for it is that it is still under the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act regime, but Biden wants to end that, too.

China stands to be one of the major beneficiaries if Biden and the Democrats manage to pass Build Back Better, with its significant tax increases.

In the name of paying for at least some of the slew of new entitlement programs contained in the legislation, Democrats have proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent.

When combined with state corporate taxes, the U.S. would have an average combined rate of 30.9 percent, the third-highest among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

Under Biden’s plan, the combined corporate tax rate would go from slightly above China’s 25 percent to well above it.

In a Fox News opinion piece in May, former Vice President Mike Pence labeled the Democrats’ plan “China first.”

He noted that the Trump tax cuts were a resounding success.

“Within months, our economy took off like a rocket,” he recounted. “America gained more than 7 million new jobs, unemployment plummeted to the lowest rate in 50 years and more than 10 million people were lifted off of welfare — the largest reduction in poverty in modern history.”

“Cutting taxes on American employers was a central part of our efforts to bring jobs and factories back home to the United States — and it worked,” Pence explained.

“After losing 60,000 factories under the previous two administrations, America gained 12,000 new factories, because employers were no longer driven away by an exorbitant tax burden.”

He predicted if the Democrats’ bill passed, “job growth will trickle to a standstill,” with factories once again shuttering and heading overseas.

“Worse yet, China stands to become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Biden tax hikes,” Pence argued.

President Biden, America is not currently leading the world economically, and your policies are a good part of the reason why.

Keep the tax cuts in place; remove the restrictions you’ve placed on energy development, and the U.S. can once again return to the top spot.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Fact Check: Biden Says Under His Leadership America Is 'Leading the World in Economic Growth'
Shocking Tax Break for Biden's Rich Buddies Is 2nd Biggest Item in 'Build Back Better'
DeSantis: 'D*** Right' I Overrode Unconstitutional Local and School District COVID Mandates
Rogue Juror Confirmed? Twitter Users in Uproar After Noticing Telling Phrase Written by Juror
Boebert Hammers 'Offended' Dems: Gosar Censure Vote Was a Distraction from Their 'Pathetic' Policies
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.