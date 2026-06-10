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Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the 2021 presidential election election in Los Angeles, California, on Jan.6, 2021. That same year, a California woman conducted her own "sting operation" to test the integrity of her state's election system by registering her dog to vote.
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Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the 2021 presidential election election in Los Angeles, California, on Jan.6, 2021. That same year, a California woman conducted her own "sting operation" to test the integrity of her state's election system by registering her dog to vote. (Ringo Chiu - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did California Officials Catch a Republican Woman Registering Her Dog to Vote?

 By Stephanie Nutter  June 10, 2026 at 4:28pm
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A woman in Costa Mesa, California, was curious to learn how secure her state’s elections were.

So Laura Lee Yourex, 63, registered her dog, Maya Jean, to vote.

She filled out mail-in ballots in Maya’s name during the 2021 gubernatorial recall election and again in the 2022 primary, according to KTTV.

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Stephanie Nutter
Stephanie Nutter has a Bachelor’s degree in Religion and a Master’s in Anthropology with an emphasis in Archaeology. She lives in Indiana with her husband and their most loveable and cuddly four-legged best friend, Leo!




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