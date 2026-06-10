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Fact Check: Did California Officials Catch a Republican Woman Registering Her Dog to Vote?
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A woman in Costa Mesa, California, was curious to learn how secure her state’s elections were.
So Laura Lee Yourex, 63, registered her dog, Maya Jean, to vote.
She filled out mail-in ballots in Maya’s name during the 2021 gubernatorial recall election and again in the 2022 primary, according to KTTV.
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