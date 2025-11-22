Share
Premium
Fact Check

Fact Check: Are Churches Across the Country Refusing to Help Feed Starving Babies?

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 22, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

If you’ve spent any time at all on the faith-based bubble of TikTok, you may have encountered a woman who goes by the name Nikalie Monroe. She’s become so famous in trying to prove that churches do not feed starving babies that even The New York Times profiled her.

From a Sunday article about her experiments:

As the longest U.S. government shutdown in history cut food assistance for millions, she announced on TikTok a few weeks ago that she was conducting a social experiment. She was going to ask houses of worship to help her get a can of formula for a starving infant, in a test to see whether religious people really loved their neighbors.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Are Churches Across the Country Refusing to Help Feed Starving Babies?
Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Resign from Congress Following Trump Feud
NeverTrump 'Conservative' George Conway Eyes Dem Nadler's NYC Seat, With Not-So Surprising Twist
Report: High School Students Given Graded Questionnaire About Immigrants to Expose 'Prejudices' With 'Right' And 'Wrong' Answers
Watch: The Priceless 30 Seconds Where Rep. Comer Forces Dems to Listen to Hakeem Jeffries Beg Epstein for Cash
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation