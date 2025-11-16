Fact Check: Is Dan Goldman the New Adam Schiff, With Over-the-Top Trump Allegations?

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York appears to be taking up in President Donald Trump’s second term where former Rep. (now Senator) Adam Schiff left off in the first.
While serving as the ranking member and later chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff claimed multiple times that he had evidence not yet available to the public that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia.
Schiff told MSNBC in 2017, “I can’t go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now” of collusion.
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law