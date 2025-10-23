Fact Check: Are Democrats Launching a Program to Track, Endanger ICE Agents?

It was an explosive allegation, one which indicated that progressives had learned nothing from an earlier experiment in this department: House Oversight Committee Democrats, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed, were launching an app that would track and endanger Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The app, critics claimed, would mirror one called ICEBlock, which was developed privately and allowed users to report ICE agents in the area. It has since been removed from the app stores of both iOS and Android devices.

So, is this being tried again — this time under the auspices of lawmakers? Certainly, administration officials and conservative influencers seemed to take it that way. The truth is a lot more complicated, however.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.