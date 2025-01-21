Share
Tesla, SpaceX, and X CEO Elon Musk arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Fact Check: Did Elon Musk Do a Nazi Salute at the Trump Inauguration Rally?

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 21, 2025 at 6:00am
President Donald Trump’s administration is less than a day old, and already the media has seized upon its first dog-whistling controversy. But is it real?

This time, it doesn’t involve Trump himself, but Trump supporter — and Tesla/SpaceX CEO, X owner, and Department of Government Efficiency leader — Elon Musk giving his speech at Trump’s post-inauguration rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Musk made a gesture during the address that, as per the media, resembled a Nazi salute.

Was it, though? Here are the facts.

CNN was among the first to call it out: “It’s a salute. It was quick,” one CNN anchor said during the network’s coverage of the speech.

“I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it’s not something that you typically see at American political rallies.”

Other networks and the Very Online left took this up, too.

The context is, if you were watching the speech, that Musk had said “my heart goes out to you” as he made the gesture.

And, indeed, others pointed out that if you wanted to take out-of-context salutes — or even in-context, sadly — as Nazi signaling, you could find plenty of examples on the left:

And, as it’s worth noting, covert Nazis generally don’t visit Auschwitz on a tour of the ghastly Nazi concentration camp with friend and Orthodox Jew Ben Shapiro:

One does not become enamored with Nazi Germany overnight or play a long game where one’s fondness for the ideology of Adolf Hitler is only revealed when one’s close ally becomes president. These things would be present long beforehand — and there simply isn’t that trail with Musk’s life.

That, coupled with the context in which he spoke the words, indicates to us that CNN’s intimation that this salute had the whiff of Nazism about it simply doesn’t hold water, especially given the words Musk had spoken and his personal political history up to this moment.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

