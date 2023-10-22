Share
Fact Check: Did the Federal Budget Deficit Double in Just One Year Under Biden?

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2023 at 7:55am
A new report shows that the federal deficit has mushroomed in the past year — though how much it mushroomed largely depends on the math applied to it.

When CNN went to look at the math, it started with the fiscal 2023 budget deficit of $1.7 trillion, based on Treasury Department figures for the fiscal year that ended September 30.

But that figure relies on some very interesting deficit math.

The Treasury Department listed the official fiscal 2022 deficit as $1.4 trillion because it included the impact of the student loan forgiveness program shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

With that not in the picture, the 2022 deficit was about $ 1 trillion, CNN reported.

The Treasury took that $400 million from the student loans that were never canceled and applied it to 2023, which then resulted in lowering the 2023 deficit to $1.7 trillion.  With the student loan money applied to 2022 and not 2023, the result is that the annual budget deficit doubled from about $1 trillion to about $2.1 trillion.

“We are a nation addicted to debt,” Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said. “With the economy growing and unemployment near record lows, this was the time to instill fiscal responsibility and reduce our deficits.”

Should the government be forced to run a balanced budget?

The nation’s hefty debt load will become even costlier in the coming years as interest payments rise.

Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, said debt is consuming vast quantities of tax revenue.

 “Interest costs rose almost 40 percent last year, and soon we’ll spend more on interest than we do on national defense,” he said.

Bernard Yaros, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, said the deficit took an indirect hit from inflation through an 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment for Social Security recipients and noted that entitlements make up a quarter of all spending.

The 2023 deficit helped the national debt top $33 trillion, according to The New York Times.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that by 2053, federal government debt held by the public will amount to 177 percent of gross domestic product.

“I believe we’ve reached a defining moment — our fiscal affairs are completely off track,” Kent Conrad, a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said last week. “Rising deficits and debt are an economic and a national security concern.”

Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, who chairs the House Budget Committee,  said something has to give.

“It’s the mandatory spending and the entitlement programs that are really driving the debt, and that if we don’t address them we’ll truly bankrupt this country,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
