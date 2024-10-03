Fact Check: Did FEMA Spend Hundreds of Millions of Dollars on Illegal Immigrants This Year?

Americans were rightly angered by the announcement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency “[does] not have the funds” to make it through the hurricane season, particularly in light of the over $600 million it spent on “migrant services” this past fiscal year.

In fact, the Shelter and Services Program administered by FEMA in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has spent more than $1 billion on noncitizen migrant resettlement and other services over the past two years, according to FEMA’s website.

/2 The Shelter and Services Program is designed to exclusively provide shelter and services to illegal aliens. Over $1 BILLION in taxpayer dollars have been allocated between FY2023 and FY2024. pic.twitter.com/2JksdA2U1D — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 30, 2024

Mayorkas told reporters Wednesday, “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” he added. “We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what — what is imminent.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the solution is simple, “Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first.”

This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first. pic.twitter.com/m8cIBhz32r — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 3, 2024

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, responded on X, “So FEMA is almost out of money to help with Federal Emergencies (you know the FE in FEMA) because they spent almost $1,000,000,000 helping illegal immigrants over the last two years. Got it, but probably tough to explain to those not getting the help they need in GA and NC!”

So FEMA is almost out of money to help with Federal Emergencies (you know the FE in FEMA) because they spent almost $1,000,000,000 helping illegal immigrants over the last two years. Got it, but probably tough to explain to those not getting the help they need in GA and NC! https://t.co/4n3DqWGiVM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2024

Newsweek did note that the, at least, $640 million spent on migrant care makes up a fairly small part of FEMA’s overall annual budget of approximately $30 billion.

However, Florida GOP congressman and U.S. Army combat veteran Cory Mills argued the federal government’s response to the hurricane thus far has also been hampered by a lack of personnel on the ground.

“That’s really one of the missing pieces, which is the federal piece. Let’s go ahead and point out the obvious, which is that FEMA had utilized a large majority of the personnel who should be here taking care of this to be sent and [instead] repurposed, if you will, for immigration resettlement, when we need to be focused on Americans,” he told Fox News on Wednesday.

Mayorkas argued Thursday that the federal government’s hurricane response has been strong.

A White House reporter noted, “The sentiment, according to my colleagues on the ground, from people is that the federal government is not doing enough to help. Where are they? Where is the help? What is your message to those people?”

“I would say the following, that we are there, and we will continue to be there, and we will reach the most difficult-to-access locations. We are relentless in our efforts to ensure the safety and the security of all,” Mayorkas said.

Worthless DHS Mayorkas, says “We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds. FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what — what is imminent.” FEMA spent $941M on resettling criminal illegal aliens, over desperate Americans in dire… pic.twitter.com/jBb7JLbSGO — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) October 3, 2024

That FEMA funds and personnel have been diverted to deal with a Biden-Harris created border crisis is unacceptable and reason enough to replace the current administration next month.

