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President Donald Trump bows his head as evangelist Franklin Graham delivers an invocation during the inauguration ceremony before Trump is sworn in as the 47th President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.
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President Donald Trump bows his head as evangelist Franklin Graham delivers an invocation during the inauguration ceremony before Trump is sworn in as the 47th President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Franklin Graham Confirm That Trump's 'Soul Is Secure' and He Is 'Bound for Heaven'?

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 19, 2026 at 6:30am
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It was a headline that probably caught plenty of Christians — both conservative and liberal — off-guard: an assertion that President Donald Trump had posted a letter from Rev. Franklin Graham assuring him that his “soul is secure” and “bound for heaven.”

Was the assertion true? As usual with matters of faith and politics, this is a lot more complicated than the media made it.

But the short answer? No, it was not true.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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