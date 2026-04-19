Fact Check: Did Franklin Graham Confirm That Trump's 'Soul Is Secure' and He Is 'Bound for Heaven'?

It was a headline that probably caught plenty of Christians — both conservative and liberal — off-guard: an assertion that President Donald Trump had posted a letter from Rev. Franklin Graham assuring him that his “soul is secure” and “bound for heaven.”

Was the assertion true? As usual with matters of faith and politics, this is a lot more complicated than the media made it.

But the short answer? No, it was not true.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.