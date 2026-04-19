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Fact Check: Did Franklin Graham Confirm That Trump's 'Soul Is Secure' and He Is 'Bound for Heaven'?
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It was a headline that probably caught plenty of Christians — both conservative and liberal — off-guard: an assertion that President Donald Trump had posted a letter from Rev. Franklin Graham assuring him that his “soul is secure” and “bound for heaven.”
Was the assertion true? As usual with matters of faith and politics, this is a lot more complicated than the media made it.
But the short answer? No, it was not true.
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