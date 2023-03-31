Fact Check: George Soros Responds to Trump Indictment by Claiming He Didn't Fund Alvin Bragg - Is That True?

Leftist oligarch George Soros is claiming that he hasn’t funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor behind the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Soros claimed as much in a Friday text sent to Semafor’s Steve Clemons.

The Hungarian-born billionaire emphasized that he doesn’t know Bragg personally.

“As for Alvin Bragg … I did not contribute to his campaign and I don’t know him,” he wrote.

“I think some on the right would rather focus on far-fetched conspiracy theories than on the serious charges against the former President.”

However, there’s more to the story than Soros’ partial denial.

The leftist megadonor is the biggest individual contributor to Color of Change, a Super PAC that heavily supported Bragg in his campaign for the office in 2021.

Soros donated $1 million to the group just days after it endorsed Bragg in 2021, with the likely knowledge that his contributions would be used to assist in Bragg’s election.

Color of Change ended up spending about $500,000 in support of Bragg, according to The New York Times.

Campaign finance law forbids direct donations to campaigns in excess of $3,300, a figure that’s increased since Bragg’s 2021 campaign.

Soros highlighted that he hadn’t contributed directly to Bragg’s campaign in a Friday tweet — without addressing his funding of a PAC that supported him.

While I didn’t contribute to Alvin Bragg’s campaign, I have supported many other reform-minded prosecutors. Anyone who wants to know why should read this article I wrote in @WSJ. https://t.co/GBOwlrCkO9 — George Soros (@georgesoros) March 31, 2023

Soros is widely known for his targeted focus on the elections of local prosecutors, bragging about his backing of “reform” candidates in a 2022 Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Those who call Bragg’s indictment of Donald Trump a targeted political prosecution point to his financial connection to Soros — a multi-billionaire who has established himself as one of the premier financiers of progressive politics in the United States.

As a prosecutor, Bragg has downgraded and eschewed filing criminal charges against those accused of violent crimes — while seemingly emphasizing a politically charged inquiry targeting the former Republican president.

Alvin Bragg is bought by George Soros. He allows violent criminals to walk the streets of New York City, but will prosecute the likely Republican nominee (and former president) on a baseless misdemeanor charge. These people are trying to turn America into a third-world country. https://t.co/2eYqPegRLF — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 18, 2023

Trump is slated to appear in a Manhattan courtroom for arraignment proceedings on Tuesday, according to CNN.

