Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel Named in the Newly Released Epstein Documents?

Numerous social media users claimed on Wednesday that ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was named in newly released documents related to deceased child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

While the documents include the names of more than 150 people connected to Epstein — including former President Bill Clinton — Kimmel’s name is not among them.

The documents, which had been ordered released by a judge in New York, are part of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Kimmel had been linked to the documents ahead of their expected drop by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN.

The comment sent Kimmel into a fit of rage.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein,” he posted on X in response. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

When the Epstein documents were released on Wednesday, Kimmel’s name trended on X as a fake snippet of the records made the rounds on the social media platform.

The fake document appeared to show that Kimmel was named as having had sex with a young woman or girl in an arrangement facilitated by Epstein.

One copy of the document was slapped with an X community note labeling it as fake.

Jimmy Kimmel is a Pedophile

The source of the snippet is unknown, but it is not found in the records released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

It is important to note that Kimmel does have a distant connection to Epstein, as the late-night TV host’s longtime friend Adam Perry Lang was Epstein’s personal chef for several years.

But as far as the documents released on Wednesday are concerned, Kimmel has not been named among those who rubbed elbows with Epstein. Any claims to the contrary are patently false.

Some names listed in the documents have been redacted, Newsweek reported.

