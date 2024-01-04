Share
News

Fact Check: Is Jimmy Kimmel Named in the Newly Released Epstein Documents?

 By Johnathan Jones  January 4, 2024 at 12:35pm
Share

Numerous social media users claimed on Wednesday that ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was named in newly released documents related to deceased child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

While the documents include the names of more than 150 people connected to Epstein — including former President Bill Clinton — Kimmel’s name is not among them.

The documents, which had been ordered released by a judge in New York, are part of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Kimmel had been linked to the documents ahead of their expected drop by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN.

Trending:
Trump Draws a Line in the Sand, Pens Op-Ed Vowing to Invoke 225-Year-Old Law

The comment sent Kimmel into a fit of rage.

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein,” he posted on X in response. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

WARNING: The following contains language some readers might find offensive.

When the Epstein documents were released on Wednesday, Kimmel’s name trended on X as a fake snippet of the records made the rounds on the social media platform.

The fake document appeared to show that Kimmel was named as having had sex with a young woman or girl in an arrangement facilitated by Epstein.


One copy of the document was slapped with an X community note labeling it as fake.

Related:
Video of Jimmy Kimmel's Tie to Epstein Re-Emerges After Late-Night Host's Social Media Tirade

The source of the snippet is unknown, but it is not found in the records released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

It is important to note that Kimmel does have a distant connection to Epstein, as the late-night TV host’s longtime friend Adam Perry Lang was Epstein’s personal chef for several years.

But as far as the documents released on Wednesday are concerned, Kimmel has not been named among those who rubbed elbows with Epstein. Any claims to the contrary are patently false.

Some names listed in the documents have been redacted, Newsweek reported.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

 

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

 

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

 

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

 

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.

 

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Resigns Ahead of Civil Trial Prosecuted by Letitia James
Breaking: Hillary Clinton's Name Mentioned in Newest Batch of Epstein Documents
Ex-Harvard President Reportedly Likely to Keep $900k Salary Despite Scandals, Resignation
Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Confronted by Sean Hannity About Allegations in Court Documents
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Drops Music Video Following Epstein Docs Reveal
See more...

Conversation