Did Vice President Kamala Harris really wear an expensive designer necklace while asking Americans to hand over their hard-earned money?

The claim started circulating the internet in June, but it received a big boost in August as a major account on the social media platform X shared the images to millions of people.

Many of the photos accompanying these posts show a listing for a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace costing $62,000 next to a picture of Harris appearing to wear the same necklace while asking people to donate to her presidential campaign.

The necklace was noticed following June’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart,” one user wrote in the post viewed by 1.7 million people as of Friday morning.

Dems decided to send Kamala Harris out in a $62,000 Tiffany necklace to reassure the middle class that she and the corpse we just saw wheeze through a debate have their best interests at heart! pic.twitter.com/1eQSkhPoqG — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) June 28, 2024

A different picture surfaced Thursday making the same comparison, this time showing Harris wearing the necklace in a video where she appears to be begging for donations.

This post had been seen by 6.8 million people as of Friday morning.

While the original campaign video seen in the August post appears to be absent from the Harris campaign’s social media accounts, other shared media shows the vice president wearing the necklace.

In a June 26 Facebook post, Harris can be seen wearing the necklace while hyping up Biden’s performance in the then-impending debate.

Biden’s disastrous debate showing shortly after this post led to his own re-election campaign’s end and paved the way for Harris to become the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Harris was also seen wearing the necklace last week as she accepted the endorsements of Barack and Michelle Obama in a video largely criticized as being scripted.







A listing on the website of Tiffany & Co. identifies the jewelry as a “bold graduated link necklace” that is being sold for $62,000.

Is this accessory tone-deaf? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (63 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

The piece is described as being “inspired by a quintessential bracelet from 1962 found in the House’s archive” and is made of 18k (75 percent pure) gold.

Vogue, reporting on the March 7 State of the Union address, confirmed Harris’ necklace is a Tiffany piece.

By all appearances, Harris’ necklace is this pricey designer accessory.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.