Premium
Fact Check: Did Karoline Leavitt Say 'the Ballroom Is Really the President's Main Priority'?
Advertisement - story continues below
As the Democrat-induced government shutdown trudges into another full day, angry constituents are understandably asking their political leaders where their priorities are.
And if you listen to those Democrats, you’ve no doubt heard this one: President Donald Trump’s “main priority” is the forthcoming presidential ballroom that will replace the dilapidated East Wing.
But that’s not just them saying that.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement