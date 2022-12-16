Fact-Check: Kinzinger Says Standing for 'Truth' Cost Him His Job - But Here's What Really Happened

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the RINO who has spent the last few years relentlessly attacking his own party, recently used his farewell speech to Congress to explain the heroic reason why he is on his way out of Washington.

Kinzinger did not run for re-election after redistricting pitted him against a strong conservative in the primaries.

That meant that both of the token Republicans on the Democrats’ Jan. 6 committee lost their seats. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost her race to a Republican challenger.

Yet Kinzinger has been defiant in defeat. Twitchy reported that on Thursday, Kinzinger delivered his farewell address and outlined the reason he believes he was not re-elected: He stood up for the “truth” against the evil Donald Trump.

“Had I known that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again,” Kinzinger told the House.

Kinzinger gives his farewell: “Had I know that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again.” pic.twitter.com/Cw7Q9WmVhn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

What a wonderful image that makes. The selfless statesman standing for his principles and falling on his sword to defend the American people from the evil MAGA Republicans.

There is just one problem — it’s not true.

Kinzinger did not lose his job because of his opposition to Trump; he lost his job because the Democrats gerrymandered his district.

Twitter users were quick to point out that inconvenient fact in response to Kinzinger’s claim.

Narrator: He is losing his job because Illinois Democrats gerrymandered away his district lol — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

Kinzinger lost to redistricting. What the heck is he talking about? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 15, 2022

Lmao Kinzinger retired because he was drawn out by the Illinois Democrats https://t.co/nK3sMXHzP9 — Festive Lisa McClain Fan🎄🎅 🇺🇲 (@McClainFanMI) December 15, 2022

He’s leaving Congress because democrats in his state re-districted and eliminated his district, despite him kissing their butts for years — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) December 15, 2022

Of course, Kinzinger is not going to mention any of that, because he thinks the Democrats who did this to him are his allies. He needs their help to get rid of that evil orange man whom he so despises.

Naturally, conservatives are not inclined to have any sympathy for Kinzinger.

Not only is he a member of the Jan. 6 committee, which is essentially a Democratic show trial, but he was also one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment, an act that saw him censured by the GOP in his own district.

Kinzinger also used his farewell address as a final opportunity to lambast his own party, saying that Republicans “shelter the ignorant, the racist, who only stoke anger and hatred.”

In his farewell speech, Kinzinger says the GOP “used to believe in a big tent that welcomed the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Now, they shelter the ignorant, racist, who only stoke anger and hatred” while also comparing J6 to the Oklahoma City bombing. pic.twitter.com/9Fo7R79kXn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2022

If this is how he feels about his fellow party members, it should not surprise him that none of them are shedding a tear at the thought of his departure.

Kinzinger’s defeat should serve as a lesson to other RINOs trying to curry favor with the left. The Democrats are not your allies. They may tolerate you, but at the end of the day, they would prefer to elect one of their own.

