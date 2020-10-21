Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Fact Check: Location of Computer Shop Where Alleged Biden Laptop Surfaced Doesn't Disprove Bombshell, but Backs It Up

The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware.Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty ImagesHunter Biden's laptop was reportedly left at The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, seen Wednesday. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published October 21, 2020 at 2:58pm
P Share Print

In the days following the bombshell reports about the discovery of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that contained damaging files, some attempted to undermine the treasure trove of documents by claiming the very location where the computer surfaced was suspicious.

After all, the laptop was discovered at The Mac Shop, a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair store that sits nearly 3,000 miles from Biden’s California home.

This fact quickly spread and was used to dismiss the serious nature of what the laptop reportedly contained.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Introduces Major Constitutional Amendment

While it’s true that Biden kept a multimillion-dollar house in California, it’s what lies just north of The Mac Shop that should really be concerning people.

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, a group that has listed Hunter Biden as a board member since at least 2016, has a mailing address that’s a short way up the road from the computer repair shop in Wilmington.

According to Google Maps, the drive between the two takes less than 15 minutes.

Do you think the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden?

RELATED: Jim Jordan Confirms Biden Laptop Discovery: 'These Emails Are Real, They're Authentic'

Unfortunately for Hunter Biden, this isn’t the only link that further ties him to the laptop.

Just west of the computer repair shop is one of the Delaware homes belonging to his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Google Maps clocks this commute time between the Biden estate and The Mac Shop at a speedy 12 minutes.

Although Biden’s California abode could put him some 3,000 miles away from Delaware, the location of his dad’s home and the Beau Biden Foundation hint that he’s no stranger to Wilmington.

Unfortunately for Biden, other attempts to discredit the bombshell repair shop discovery appear to be falling apart as well.

Claims about the laptop being a Russian disinformation campaign have been denied by John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, with reported backing from the FBI and Department of Justice.

While the full contents of the laptop have yet to be disclosed, amateur sleuthing has revealed that at least one official who previously dealt with child exploitation cases is now seemingly involved.

It’s unclear whether the American people will get a full look at the computer’s allegedly damning contents and any ties the material has to Joe Biden.

While the FBI will likely not be able to complete a thorough investigation before Election Day, voters deserve to know about the nature of the laptop and what was found on it before they head to the polls in November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Jim Jordan Confirms Biden Laptop Discovery: 'These Emails Are Real, They're Authentic'
Fact Check: Location of Computer Shop Where Alleged Biden Laptop Surfaced Doesn't Disprove Bombshell, but Backs It Up
Secret WWII 'Earthquake Bomb' Detonates 75 Years After It Was Dropped
Xi Jinping's 'Old Friend' Biden Laid Groundwork for Rise of China in 2011
Defense Department Rep Amazed After 1 Shot with New Weapon Upgrade: 'Be Expecting an Order from Us'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×