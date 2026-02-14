Fact Check: Did a MAGA Dad Murder His Liberal Daughter After an Argument About Trump? Sick Leftists Will Be Disappointed with the Facts

There’s a narrative swirling around online leftist circles that a Trump-supporting father murdered his daughter after an argument about politics, but the incident is not so clear-cut.

Kris Harrison of the United Kingdom moved to the United States, residing in Prosper, Texas, as of January 2025. His daughter, Lucy Harrison, came to visit him from the U.K. when on Jan. 10, 2025, she died after receiving a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The New York Post reported that Lucy was traveling to see her father with her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who said the two had a “big argument” relating to President Donald Trump, with Kris being a supporter and Lucy being a critic of the president.

In particular, the two clashed over Kris purchasing a Glock 9mm handgun. Apparently, the argument occurred when Lucy gave her father a hypothetical scenario about a woman being sexually assaulted, asking, “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?”

Kris replied by saying he had two other daughters, so he wouldn’t be that upset, which made her angry and caused Lucy to march away upstairs, the report said. It’s not clear how Trump came into the dispute.

Later in the day, before the two were set to leave for the airport, Kris took Lucy downstairs where his bedroom was located.

Just seconds afterwards, Littler said he heard a bang and Kris called for his wife, Heather. “I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler said.

Kris told police he wanted to show Lucy his handgun after watching a news segment on gun violence.

Kris recalled, “As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

He did not recall if his finger was in the trigger.

The police report noted Kris had the smell of alcohol on his breath. The New York Post added that he admitted to being an alcoholic who relapsed and drank three glasses of wine that day. He had spent time in rehab as well.

Texas law enforcement was investigating the case as manslaughter, but ultimately no charges were filed against the father.

Now, left-wing users on social media platform X are eager to frame this as a man getting away with murder in the name of the president.

This is insanity. No indictment? Walked free while he committed murder. Heartless and cold. He deserves to rot in jail for his whole life. Not even a day? Absolutely pathetic lack of responsibility. Texas grand jury without morals who love Trump. https://t.co/y2sFcKc7xY — strongvoice (@strongvoice) February 13, 2026

“This is insanity. No indictment? Walked free while he committed murder. Heartless and cold. He deserves to rot in jail for his whole life. Not even a day? Absolutely pathetic lack of responsibility. Texas grand jury without morals who love Trump,” one user wrote.

In Texas if you’re #MAGA and you murder your daughter they let you get away with it. That and raping little children.

MAGA and #tRump are pigs. 🐷 https://t.co/RC58DX5yYj — The Liberal POV (@TheLiberalPOV) February 13, 2026

“In Texas if you’re #MAGA and you murder your daughter they let you get away with it,” another said.

“Just another MAGA hot head getting away with murder, nothing new here,” a third user added, fueling the murder narrative.

Just another MAGA hot head getting away with murder, nothing new here.https://t.co/0Otoasilt3 — X is Biased AF (@JBassel88) February 11, 2026

Regardless of Kris’ actions, Trump had absolutely nothing to do with this.

Looking at the situation, a few scenarios are possible, but the man has not been charged.

Kris could have accidently shot his daughter. The weapon could have also misfired on its own.

After all, why would a man trying to murder his own daughter take her aside with multiple witnesses home, shoot her, then immediately call for his wife? Littler’s testimony makes Kris’ reaction seem like one of authentic shock, being in horror as he uttered nonsense upon seeing his child dead on the ground.

It is a horrible situation, to be sure. Alcohol has no place in a situation where firearms are being handled.

Families fight and disagree over politics, but we all try to keep the peace and love each other regardless of differences.

This situation will undoubtedly change him forever, with Kris saying that “there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.