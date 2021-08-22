A stunning admission from FBI sources provides further evidence that the only conspiracy that occurred on Jan. 6 was one between the FBI, the deep state and the legacy media. This trio went all in to dupe the American people into believing an attempted insurrection had actually taken place.

On Friday morning, Reuters reported that, according to four current and former law enforcement officials, the FBI has “found scant evidence,” that the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion was caused by a coordinated group of Trump supporters whose mission was to violently overthrow the United States government.

These sources “have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on” the FBI’s investigation, according to the report.

One source told Reuters: “Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases. Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

The number of arrests varies depending upon the news outlet. Insider reported Wednesday there have been 615 arrests stemming from the “insurrection.” Reuters puts the figure at “more than 570.”

Let’s say that roughly 600 arrests have been made. Five percent of 600 equals 30. Reuters informs us: “FBI investigators did find that cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol. But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside, the sources said.”

According to Reuters, “one Proud Boy leader recruited members and urged them in the weeks before the attack and on Jan. 6 sent members forward with a plan to split into groups and make multiple entries to the Capitol.”

What this boils down to is that one American went online and tried to fire up perhaps 30 members of his group to enter the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 where lawmakers were meeting to certify what looks more and more like a fraudulent election. Believing they could potentially be shot, he “urged” them “to stockpile bulletproof vests and other military-style equipment,” Reuters reported.

If “other military-style equipment” included firearms and ammunition, we would certainly have heard about it by now.

Here is the most stunning admission of all. After Reuters reporters Mark Hosenball and Sarah N. Lynch described now-former President Donald Trump’s “incendiary” speech on Jan. 6, in which he “repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen,” they write: “But the FBI has so far found no evidence that he [Trump] or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence.”

Let that sink in for a minute.

In other words, after approximately 600 arrests, the FBI is finding out that there was no “there, there.”

All along, the language chosen by the FBI, Democratic politicians and even some Republican lawmakers, and clearly, the mainstream media, to describe the events of Jan. 6 has been used to influence public opinion. Words such as “insurrection,” “Trump’s incendiary speech,” “cells of protesters” and “conspiracy” have been employed to mislead the American people.

Will anyone apologize to Trump for his second impeachment?

Will the venomous House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shut down her hyperpartisan Select House Committee investigation?

Will the media stop referring to Jan. 6 protesters as “insurrectionists”?

And what about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s campaign to eradicate “domestic terrorism” from the ranks of U.S. military forces?

Will the Justice Department finally agree to bail to those who continue to languish in jail while DOJ officials decide if or when their trials will take place?

This has been a travesty in the same vein as the Russian collusion hoax that cast a shadow over years of Trump’s presidency and the Russian bounty hoax brought to us just in time for the 2020 election. And so many others.

When a Republican once again occupies the White House, and yes, that will happen, a thorough sweeping of the FBI and the DOJ and a good many other federal agencies must be the first order of business. Until that happens, the double-tier system of justice is here to stay.

