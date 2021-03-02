In the Book of James, when the brother of Christ is admonishing his fellow believers that true faith in Christ is shown through our actions, he notes the difference between simply believing in God and genuinely following Him.

“Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble,” he writes in James 2:19 KJV.

Well, the devils may believe and tremble at the one true God, but Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of the state of New York wants the world to know that he most certainly does not.

Last week, just after the House passed the highly controversial Equality Act which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to ban discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, Nadler indignantly told a fellow congressman that “God’s will is of no concern to this Congress.”

Those are the actual words that Nadler said — that God’s will was of no concern to the House of Representatives, where the words “In God We Trust” sit above the Speaker’s rostrum as a reminder of the deity by whom our founders affirmed we are given the natural rights Nadler is sworn to defend.

Now, social media posts conveying his comments through a misquote are being subject to the legacy media spin known in today’s vernacular as a “fact-check” that only serve to underscore how outrageous the secular congressman’s comments really were in full.

The unsuspecting victim of a USA Today fact-check was literally just some random Missouri pastor, who posted a graphic misquoting Nadler as saying that “God has no authority in the House of Representatives.” (No offense to the pastor, who is likely a lovely man and would agree with me was hardly attempting to deceive millions of people with deliberately manipulated facts. Is he the first person to share a misquote on a social media graphic? Hardly.)

Nadler’s original comments came during an exchange with Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube, who quoted the Bible and elaborated on its moral messaging during the floor debate for the Equality Act last week.

“A woman must not wear men’s clothing nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this,” Steube said from the House floor, according to USA Today. “It’s not clothing or personal style that offends God, but rather the use of one’s appearance to act out or take on a sexual identity different from the one biologically assigned by God at birth.”

He added that “the gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God’s good design” and that “whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God, that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences.”

This was when Nadler cut in, declaring that as the fact-check clarified (emphasis ours), “what any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.”

After dutifully debunking the misquote — which had garnered about 500 reactions, so it was clearly on the verge of unraveling all democracy as we know it — USA Today triumphantly concluded the claim to be “FALSE” (caps theirs).

Nadler’s real comments that “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress’’ were a likely reference to the “principle of separation of church and state,” they helpfully offered.

This is some serious hardcore journalism they’re doing over there at the USA Today fact-checking department, let me tell you.

One has to wonder why the outlet went to such great lengths to correct a misquote with such a seriously underwhelming reach — as Nadler’s actual comments had enough viral momentum when quoted accurately.

Could it possibly be that what he said — phrased either way — was bound to be highly controversial to millions of faithful Americans who firmly believe that God’s will is of everyone’s concern, and most certainly that of our lawmaking bodies?

The actual will of a genuine, living God, however it may be described by religious tradition, is indeed of the utmost concern to the U.S. Congress, and anyone else who believes that there is a God capable of having a sovereign will that supersedes all human authority. Man is incapable by the laws of the foundation of the universe to define either God’s will or His authority and most certainly not a man like Jerry Nadler.

There are no inherent natural rights without the “religious tradition” of the Creator God of the Bible, from whom they were endowed to us at birth. Whether he intended to or not, Jerry Nadler just stated plainly, in his own words, that this God is of no concern to the Congress in which he serves.

Nadler is not simply saying that God doesn’t exist — he is saying that how “tradition” defines His will, even if that tradition defines it accurately, is of no significance. This is, no matter how you slice it, directly defiant of God’s authority and openly so.

That his comments were made in defense of the radical Equality Act, which poses significant threats to the rights of millions of Americans to exercise their God-given natural rights to worship the very same deity, makes his genuine, 100 percent fact-checked words all the more extraordinary.

