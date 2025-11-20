On Wednesday, federal district court Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, criticized the staff of interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan for not showing a grand jury the final version of the September indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.

Politico reported that the grand jury originally considered a three-count indictment, but ultimately chose to approve just two counts contained in the document: false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch of the United States Government (18 U.S.C. § 1001(a)(2)) and Obstruction of a Congressional proceeding (18 U.S.C. § 1505).

The charges stemmed from Comey’s testimony before the Senate in September 2020, when he reitered his claim from 2017 testimony before Congress that he never authorized a friend to leak information about the President Donald Trump-Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email probe to the media in violation of FBI policy.