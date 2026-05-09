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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of an oversight hearing in Washington on Sept. 16, 2025.
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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of an oversight hearing in Washington on Sept. 16, 2025. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Photo)

Fact Check: No, Kash Patel Is Not Having Custom Bourbon Made on the FBI's Dime

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 9, 2026 at 4:30am
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How many words does it take for a major American publication to admit that the premise of its story — that FBI Director Kash Patel is giving people custom bourbon free, and therefore on the dime of the American taxpayer — is actually not what you think it is?

If the answer is 636, congratulations: You probably work for The Atlantic.

The Atlantic in general, and writer Sarah Fitzpatrick in particular, have been on the “Kash Patel drinks too much” bandwagon (pun very much intended) for some time now. Apparently, the iconic footage of him partying with the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team, which won the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games, has sent certain people down rabbit holes chasing rumors of how much Patel imbibes and whether it’s an issue.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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