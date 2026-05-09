Fact Check: No, Kash Patel Is Not Having Custom Bourbon Made on the FBI's Dime

How many words does it take for a major American publication to admit that the premise of its story — that FBI Director Kash Patel is giving people custom bourbon free, and therefore on the dime of the American taxpayer — is actually not what you think it is?

If the answer is 636, congratulations: You probably work for The Atlantic.

The Atlantic in general, and writer Sarah Fitzpatrick in particular, have been on the “Kash Patel drinks too much” bandwagon (pun very much intended) for some time now. Apparently, the iconic footage of him partying with the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team, which won the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games, has sent certain people down rabbit holes chasing rumors of how much Patel imbibes and whether it’s an issue.

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