Fact Check: No, Trump Did Not Call for the Deaths of Democrat Senators Who Urged Military to Disobey Orders - Here's the Proof

Democrats in Congress called for the military to openly defy the orders of the commander-in-chief, but did President Donald Trump actually call for their deaths in response?

Last month, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Pennsylvania Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Chris Deluzio, and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow filmed themselves addressing the military, stating, “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

Democrats plainly stated — and plastered on the screen of the video — “you can refuse illegal orders,” going so far as to tell them “you must refuse illegal orders.”

The video ends by telling service members and intel, “Don’t give up the ship.”

Democrats in Congress are openly advocating mutiny by the U.S. Armed Forces They care nothing about the general welfare of the nation It’s all about “get Trump” with these imbeciles pic.twitter.com/4qgBav8fIh — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 18, 2025

Just The News reported that as commander-in-chief, Trump had quite a response for those Democrats, who quite literally called for insubordination.

On Nov. 20, Trump made a series of posts via social media platform Truth Social.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” the president said.

A second post read, “This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”

A third post saw Trump note that seditious behavior is punishable by death.

So, did the president call for the deaths of these Democrats?

No. He noted the punishment for sedition, the accusation he leveled against them.

According to the Uniform Code of Military Justice 10 U.S.C. § 894, Article 94: “A person who is found guilty of attempted mutiny, mutiny, sedition, or failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”

For civilians committing seditious conspiracy, 18 U.S.C. § 2384 reads: “If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

So yes, the death penalty is written in the law along with harsh sentences in other circumstances.

The point being, from Trump’s words, he was not calling for these people to be put to death, but he was noting the law. This is the lie about the president once calling for former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to go before a firing squad all over again.

To address those Democrats directly, what orders were illegal?

The video does not specify.

Is it blowing up narco-terrorists’ drug boats?

Is it addressing high crime areas across the country?

Is it deporting illegal aliens?

It would be helpful to know where this supposedly illegality manifests.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.