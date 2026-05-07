Fact Check: No, Trump Is Not Evicting Wild Bison from Their Grazing Land

There is no home on the range for the wild bison under President Donald Trump’s administration — or, at least, that’s what the media has been telling you.

But is that accurate?

Starting earlier this year, you may have begun to see pieces pop up in the left-wing side of the liberal press that buffalo were being “evicted” from where they were roaming out in the American West by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

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