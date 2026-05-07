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A herd of bison crosses a meadow in Yellowstone National Park.
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A herd of bison crosses a meadow in Yellowstone National Park. (stellalevi - iStock / Getty Images)

Fact Check: No, Trump Is Not Evicting Wild Bison from Their Grazing Land

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 7, 2026 at 12:58pm
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There is no home on the range for the wild bison under President Donald Trump’s administration — or, at least, that’s what the media has been telling you.

But is that accurate?

Starting earlier this year, you may have begun to see pieces pop up in the left-wing side of the liberal press that buffalo were being “evicted” from where they were roaming out in the American West by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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