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President Donald Trump did not, in fact, wire money to disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein as some have claimed.
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President Donald Trump did not, in fact, wire money to disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein as some have claimed. (Martin Bureau - AFP / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Fact Check: No, Trump Did Not Wire Money to Epstein 4,700 Times

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 29, 2026 at 8:32am
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It’s a supposed “fact” that’s been viewed millions of times. It seems to track with the spirit of the moment. It hauls the specter of complicity in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes to the front door of the Oval Office.

It’s also a verifiable lie.

Such as there’s a patient zero, the man responsible for it seems to be Nick Alvear, a filmmaker with questionable bona fides. (We’ll get to that in a second.) On July 19, he said that he’d found almost 5,000 transfers made by Donald Trump in the Epstein files.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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