Fact Check: No, Trump Did Not Wire Money to Epstein 4,700 Times

It’s a supposed “fact” that’s been viewed millions of times. It seems to track with the spirit of the moment. It hauls the specter of complicity in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes to the front door of the Oval Office.

It’s also a verifiable lie.

Such as there’s a patient zero, the man responsible for it seems to be Nick Alvear, a filmmaker with questionable bona fides. (We’ll get to that in a second.) On July 19, he said that he’d found almost 5,000 transfers made by Donald Trump in the Epstein files.

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