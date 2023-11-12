Fact Check: Photo Shows 'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Reporting for Duty in Israeli Army

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has polarized many parts of American society, with some loudly proclaiming support for Palestinians and others declaring their allegiance to Israel — and a lot of animosity being generated over those opposing views.

Hollywood has not been exempt from those skirmishes.

One star who has unequivocally voiced her support for Israel is Gal Gadot, best known for her role in the DC “Wonder Woman” movies.

A recent social media post drew a lot of attention to Gadot when it appeared to show her lining up to report for duty in the Israel Defense Force.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot who played Wonder Woman in the Hollywood movie turns up at for army service. pic.twitter.com/Hj7WPnn4wY — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) November 1, 2023

However, a Community Note under the post — which has more than 3.9 million views — added context.

“This photo is from when Gal Gadot was 20 and signing up for service,” the note explained. “Gal Gadot served the required 2 years of service in the Israel Defense Force (IDF) from 2005-2007, she was a combat fitness instructor and received the rank of Samal (Sergeant). Gal Gadot is currently 38.”

The original poster issued an additional clarification:

TO CLARIFY: This is NOT a new picture and when it was sent to me today, I automatically posted it without checking. But many have liked it and the words do not say it is from today. So I hope this clarifies the post. — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) November 1, 2023

“TO CLARIFY: This is NOT a new picture and when it was sent to me today, I automatically posted it without checking,” journalist James Marlow wrote.

“But many have liked it and the words do not say it is from today. So I hope this clarifies the post.”

An IDF spokesperson confirmed that Gadot “has not rejoined the army and the photo shared online is ‘outdated,’” Reuters reported.

While her military days may be behind her, Gadot remains eager to use her influence in any way she can to help her home country.

Since the brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel, she has largely devoted her social media posts to reminders about more than 200 hostages who were kidnapped that day by Hamas terrorists.

at this moment there hundreds of kidnapped or missing innocent Israelis.

I am using my platform to share their names. their faces, their information.

please share their photos, share the stories.

And help us scream to the world, Hamas #BringThemBack! if you have any… pic.twitter.com/C55eGsFi1P — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 13, 2023

“At this moment there hundreds of kidnapped or missing innocent Israelis,” she wrote on Oct. 13, with a post highlighting some of the missing men, women and children.

“I am using my platform to share their names. their faces, their information. Please share their photos, share the stories.“And help us scream to the world, Hamas #BringThemBack!”

Newsweek said Gadot “credits her military experience with landing her first Hollywood role in the 2009 action film ‘Fast & Furious,’ in which she performed all her own stunts, as well as in the franchise’s sequels, ‘Fast Five’ and ‘Fast & Furious 6.’”

In recent years, the news outlet added, the actress “has become a divisive figure in Hollywood … due to her public support of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces.”

