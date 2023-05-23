Share
Commentary

Fact-Check: Did 'Squad' Members Threaten Violence Over Debt Ceiling Talks?

 By Johnathan Jones  May 23, 2023 at 12:53pm
Share

A Republican congressman suggested that Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal issued a veiled threat of political violence in comments about President Joe Biden’s negotiations with House Republicans on the debt ceiling.

Here’s what she said.

Jayapal told CNN that if Democrats are not allowed to go on spending the country’s future away unimpeded, things might get ugly.

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire House Democratic caucus, certainly the progressives,” she said outside the Capitol on Monday. She added, “But also in the streets.”

The country saw what Democratic backlash in the streets looked like throughout 2020, so Jayapal’s threat — if that’s what it was — should be taken seriously.

Trending:
Biden Makes Stunning Factual Error When Visiting Marines in Japan

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a similar sentiment with CNN, saying that if Biden agrees to cap spending and add work requirements for some welfare programs, “it’s going to be a problem.”

AOC is, of course, the face of the so-called “squad” of progressive House Democrats. Jayapal is not usually considered a member of that far-left club, but she is certainly aligned with it as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said Jayapal’s message on Monday was a coded threat of violence.

CNN reported that Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are not close to a deal on the debt ceiling as the U.S. approaches the date when it will default on its debts. That could come as soon as next Thursday.

Republicans are asking for sensible cuts in spending, which skyrocketed after Biden was inaugurated and throughout the first two years of his term when his party had a majority in the House.

Related:
Fetterman Uses Sneaky Move to Get Away with Wearing Hoodies and Gym Shorts in Senate

Now, there are some adults in the room who want to ease back on the country’s blank-check policy toward everything.

McCarthy and other Republicans want work requirements for some who receive welfare payments and a 1 percent growth cap on federal spending over the next decade.

The U.S. has experienced record inflation while Biden and his allies have printed money out of thin air. We’re also currently funding what could prove to be a global war in Ukraine.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. was roughly $31.8 trillion in debt. That’s more than the country’s entire GDP.

Jayapal is apparently not content with the default or the prospect of a third world war; she also wants to foment civil conflict, if her comments are taken in the context of what we saw in 2020.

As we learned after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota three years ago this month, Democrats are very serious about taking their anger to the streets.

People have paid for such anger with their lives.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Armed Homeowner Leaves Alleged Burglar in Pool of Blood After Opening Fire
Ron DeSantis Makes Subtle Change to His Twitter Name in Possible Hint About His Political Future
Fact-Check: Did 'Squad' Members Threaten Violence Over Debt Ceiling Talks?
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Teaming Up for Bombshell 2024 Campaign Announcement: Report
Major Conservative Outlet Following Tucker's Lead, Streaming All Shows to Twitter
See more...

Conversation