Fact Check: Did Trump Call for Liz Cheney to Face a Firing Squad?

The establishment’s entire strategy boils down to deception and attrition.

For nearly a decade, they have exhausted us with obvious hoaxes, in some cases buttressed by selectively edited clips. In the time it takes for us to refute those hoaxes, they succeed in deflecting attention from their own transgressions.

This time, however, their dishonesty betrays their desperation, and it will lead to their undoing.

At a campaign event with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump denounced former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as a “radical war hawk” and asked, rhetorically, how she would like it with guns “trained on her face.”

“She’s a radical war hawk,” the former president said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

“You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying ‘Oh, gee, we’ll — let’s send — let’s send ten thousand troops right into the mouth of the enemy,” Trump added.

Clearly, therefore, Trump meant to label Cheney a bloodthirsty coward and hypocrite for cheering on war from inside her comfortable, D.C.-area confines. Ironically, liberals once leveled that same charge against her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Now, however, both warmongering Cheneys have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The clip below shows the full context of Trump’s remarks:

Former President Trump on Liz Cheney: “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.” pic.twitter.com/CISPyMyiLs — CSPAN (@cspan) November 1, 2024

Nonetheless, with unparalleled shamelessness, the establishment media and other Harris allies have distorted Trump’s words.

Left-leaning Politico, for instance, tweeted that “Liz Cheney responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that she should stand before a firing squad.”

Liz Cheney responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that she should stand before a firing squad: “This is how dictators destroy free nations.” https://t.co/tPq17cQYZJ — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Kasie Hunt of CNN called it “an escalation of [Trump’s] violent rhetoric.”

WATCH: Donald Trump suggests @Liz_Cheney should be fired upon It’s an escalation of his violent rhetoric My open of today’s @CNNThisMorning Cheney just responded to Trump — shown below https://t.co/85RJ5VGZG3 pic.twitter.com/oxV0taVsEk — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 1, 2024

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams also amplified the lie.

Harris Senior Advisor Ian Sams: Trump is talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad. Vice President Harris is talking about sending one to her Cabinet https://t.co/0zSFDRbOBM pic.twitter.com/6Eu6doMZum — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

The problem for Harris and her allies, however, is twofold.

First, few hoaxes have ever come so easily debunked, particularly in the age of Elon Musk’s X.

For instance, even correspondent Zack Beauchamp of left-wing Vox acknowledged the full context of Trump’s comments.

“Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages. Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren’t armed,” Beauchamp exaplained.

Folks, Trump didn’t threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages. Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren’t armed. pic.twitter.com/AmKWkAVfur — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024

Likewise, journalist Glenn Greenwald, who would have qualified as an anti-war liberal before liberals lost their minds, called the hoax “pathetic.”

“This is one of the most pathetic media lies about Trump in awhile, and that’s saying a lot. Trump was making the valid — and important — point that, like many in DC, Liz Cheney is a maniacal warmonger because it’s never her or her dad that endures the horrors of war,” Greenwald posted.

This is one of the most pathetic media lies about Trump in awhile, and that’s saying a lot. Trump was making the valid — and important — point that, like many in DC, Liz Cheney is a maniacal warmonger because it’s never her or her dad that endures the horrors of war. https://t.co/McQPeg8RSb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 1, 2024

The second problem for Harris involves headlines and optics.

In other words, as Election Day nears, do they really want the Cheneys dominating headlines?

Of course, brainwashed young woke voters, many of whom have no memory of the elder Cheney’s “War on Terror,” will continue to support Harris because “muh democracy/muh abortion.”

Among voters 30 and older, however, who might otherwise have supported Harris, the Cheney name can have nothing but a chilling effect on enthusiasm and thereby lead to a dampening of turnout.

In short, in their haste to remove hateful blowhards like President Joe Biden and billionaire Mark Cuban from the headlines, Democrats and their media allies have once again concocted a nefarious hoax to distract Americans.

This latest hoax, however — easily refuted and counterproductive to their efforts — has exposed their desperation.

