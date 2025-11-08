Share
Fact Check
Premium
President Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2025.
President Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Trump Callously Ignore the Man Who Collapsed in the Oval Office?

 By Bryan Chai  November 8, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

As you undoubtedly have heard by now, there was a scary medical incident in the White House on Thursday.

While President Donald Trump was announcing new cost-saving measures for obesity drugs, a man identified only as “Gordon” collapsed and had a medical scare in the Oval Office.

The situation went viral for obvious reasons: