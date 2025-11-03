Share
Premium
Fact Check
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, claimed that President Donald Trump, right, is "manufacturing a hunger crisis" during the government shutdown, but SNAP wouldn't have run out of funding if the Democrats voted to re-open the government.
Premium
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, claimed that President Donald Trump, right, is "manufacturing a hunger crisis" during the government shutdown, but SNAP wouldn't have run out of funding if the Democrats voted to re-open the government. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Is Trump 'Manufacturing a Hunger Crisis,' as Chuck Schumer Claims?

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 3, 2025 at 5:59am
Share

You’ve heard the claim echoed over and over again, even though funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will start flowing soon: President Donald Trump is responsible for “manufacturing a hunger crisis.”

These were the words of Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader who’s been accusing the White House of being behind the lapse. So, what’s the reality here?

Let’s first look at Sen. Schumer’s words, which came in an X post on Wednesday: