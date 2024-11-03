Fact Check: Did Trump Say He Would Control Women 'Whether They Like It Or Not'?

In their latest attack, leftists have latched onto something former President Donald Trump said at a Wisconsin rally on Wednesday.

At the rally, Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris over the ongoing invasion of illegal immigrants, many of them being criminals posing a danger to American women.

“Kamala has imported criminal migrants from prisons and jails, from insane asylums and mental institutions all over the world — from Venezuela to the Congo,” Trump said. “Including savage criminals who assault, rape and murder our women and girls.

“Anyone who would let monsters kidnap and kill our children does not belong anywhere near the Oval Office,” he said.

Trump added that a few weeks prior to the rally, he told “his people” that he wanted to protect Americans, particularly women. His advisers, however, told him not to say those words because they were “inappropriate,” Trump said.

“I pay these guys a lot of money, can you believe it?” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I’m going to protect them. I’m going to protect them from migrants coming in; I’m going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.'”

BREAKING: In a shocking move just days before the election, an official Kamala Harris campaign account comes out against Donald Trump saying he will protect women from illegal immigrants who murder and rape pic.twitter.com/Pe3dQSYKez — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 31, 2024

Trump was saying he would protect women from criminal illegal immigrants, then jokingly added he would protect American women whether they liked it or not.

Since Trump’s speech, however, Harris, Democratic politicians and the leftist media have spun his comments out of context, claiming Trump was referencing abortion and women’s rights when he was clearly not.

The context of Trump’s quote was saying he will protect women from illegal alien crime “whether they like it or not”. https://t.co/QtGCgRH3pK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 31, 2024

“I will comment on the former president Donald Trump’s remark about women and ‘whether they like it or not,” Harris said at a Wisconsin news conference Thursday.

“I think it’s very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies. And this is just the latest on a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women,” Harris said.

Just so we’re clear, when Donald says, “I’ll keep women safe,” he really means, “I’ll control them.” — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 30, 2024

When fascist tRump tells women he will control what to do with their body “whether they like it or not.”

this happens:#Vote to protect women in your life & America. #Vote #HarrisWalz & #VoteBlueDownBallot to protect your rights, ACA pre-existing conditions, Social Security … https://t.co/IUDJt2UEOu — Sue Irene (@sueirene6) October 31, 2024

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also twisted Trump’s words at a Thursday Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, rally.

Walz was criticizing Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade when he referenced Trump’s Wisconsin speech.

“Donald Trump said that if you’re a woman, he’ll be your protector,” Walz said.

“But here’s the scary part, people, because there’s no excuse for not hearing this because he said it. He said, ‘I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not.’ And that’s how this guy’s lived his life.”

