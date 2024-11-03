Share
Former President Trump campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Former President Trump campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Joe Lamberti / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Trump Say He Would Control Women 'Whether They Like It Or Not'?

 By Ole Braatelien  November 3, 2024 at 10:24am
In their latest attack, leftists have latched onto something former President Donald Trump said at a Wisconsin rally on Wednesday.

At the rally, Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris over the ongoing invasion of illegal immigrants, many of them being criminals posing a danger to American women.

“Kamala has imported criminal migrants from prisons and jails, from insane asylums and mental institutions all over the world — from Venezuela to the Congo,” Trump said. “Including savage criminals who assault, rape and murder our women and girls.

“Anyone who would let monsters kidnap and kill our children does not belong anywhere near the Oval Office,” he said.

Trump added that a few weeks prior to the rally, he told “his people” that he wanted to protect Americans, particularly women. His advisers, however, told him not to say those words because they were “inappropriate,” Trump said.

“I pay these guys a lot of money, can you believe it?” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I’m going to protect them. I’m going to protect them from migrants coming in; I’m going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.'”

Trump was saying he would protect women from criminal illegal immigrants, then jokingly added he would protect American women whether they liked it or not.

Are the Democrats lying about Trump?

Since Trump’s speech, however, Harris, Democratic politicians and the leftist media have spun his comments out of context, claiming Trump was referencing abortion and women’s rights when he was clearly not.

“I will comment on the former president Donald Trump’s remark about women and ‘whether they like it or not,” Harris said at a Wisconsin news conference Thursday.

“I think it’s very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies. And this is just the latest on a series of reveals by the former president of how he thinks about women,” Harris said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also twisted Trump’s words at a Thursday Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, rally.

Walz was criticizing Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade when he referenced Trump’s Wisconsin speech.

“Donald Trump said that if you’re a woman, he’ll be your protector,” Walz said.

“But here’s the scary part, people, because there’s no excuse for not hearing this because he said it. He said, ‘I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not.’ And that’s how this guy’s lived his life.”

