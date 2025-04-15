Share
Fact Check
Premium
President Donald Trump prepares to watch UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.
Premium
President Donald Trump prepares to watch UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Trump Snub RFK Jr.'s Dem Wife at UFC 314?

 By Randy DeSoto  April 15, 2025 at 4:51am
Share

Many reacted on social media over what appeared to be a snub by President Donald Trump of actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.

RFK Jr. was one of multiple Trump administration officials in attendance, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and DOGE special government employee Elon Musk, among others.

Trump entered Kaseya Center to thunderous applause flanked by UFC CEO Dana White and his grandchildren — Kai, 17, Donald J. Trump III, 16, and Tristan, 13, Newsweek reported.

When Trump reached ringside, he greeted several people by shaking their hands, including RFK Jr.; however, he skipped over Hines.

Video showed the “Curb Your Enthusiam” star had her right hand slightly out for a shake, but she did not fully extend it until Trump passed by.

The president apparently did not notice, and Hines then turned to her husband and gestured as if to say, “What’s up with that?”

Joel Solomon posted on X, “Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music.”

Another responded, “Does Trump have beef with cheryl hines?! he totally dissed her at UFC 314.”

Related:
Fact Check: Did a Kentucky Restaurant Successfully Stave Off Flood by Filling Building with Fresh Water?

It should be noted that the president also passed by Gabbard and Rubio, initially, and went to shake hands with the commentators — including Joe Rogan, whom he embraced.

Eventually, he circled back around and chatted with Hines and RFK Jr.

Podcast host Bill Mitchell speculated the initial “snub” was actually the taller Trump just not noticing Hines extending her hand.

In January 2024, when there was talk of RFK Jr. becoming Trump’s running mate, Kennedy pointed to Hines at a red carpet event for “Curb Your Enthusiam” in Los Angeles and said, “I don’t think that my marriage would survive it,” to which Hines, a staunch Democrat, responded, “I think he’s right.”

Hines appeared to have a change of heart by February when she was on hand in the Oval Office as her husband was sworn in as HHS secretary.

She came over and greeted Trump, and the two exchanged a polite hug.

So Saturday’s apparent snub appears wholly unintentional.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Fact Check: Did Trump Snub RFK Jr.'s Dem Wife at UFC 314?
JD Vance Announces Hilarious Reason He Helped 'Destroy' Football Title Trophy at White House
El Salvador President Slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins for 'Preposterous' Question, Says He's Not Returning Deported MS-13 Suspect
Trump to Host Special Easter Service at White House, Top Preachers to Participate
Trump Just Pulled Off an Incredible Cabinet Meeting Move That Never Would Have Happened Under Biden
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation